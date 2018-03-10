AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction

Gennaro Gattuso wants his AC Milan players to be "angry" after a poor performance in a Europa League defeat to Arsenal.
Milan went down 2-0 at home to the Premier League side in Thursday's last-16 first leg, ending a run of 13 games without a loss in all competitions.
Gattuso's men have a chance to bounce back when they travel to Genoa on Sunday, Milan sitting seventh in the Serie A table.
And the former Italy international demanded a response from his players after Milan flopped to defeat against Arsenal.
"I saw the boys angry, disappointed," Gattuso said. "They were training with lots of grit and desire. We must be angry after a defeat.
"We created 16 chances but had only one shot on goal. We need the killer instinct in the last 15 metres.
"There was lots of enthusiasm, we wanted to score at all costs, 73,000 fans were pushing us, the media favoured us to win... we paid the price for all this dearly.
"But I think this tough defeat will help us to grow. A loss against Arsenal can happen, we could have done better but the important thing is that we put this defeat behind us and we look to the future with enthusiasm.
"First things first. We will focus on the return game after Genoa. We will recover our energies and then prepare for this game."
#Gattuso: "I like working at high intensity, but we have a predisposition to prioritize tactics. It's in our DNA. On the other hand, @GenoaCFC have assertiveness in their DNA and they work extremely hard"#GenoaMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 10, 2018
Genoa have won three of their last four Serie A games under Davide Ballardini to ease away from the relegation zone.
Gattuso added: "Genoa are doing well with Ballardini, it's not an easy game - it never has been. We have to focus on ourselves and start playing again like we are used to.
"Genoa know what to do. It's going to be a tough one. They don't create a lot but they are very aggressive and ready to win the ball back and play on the counter. We have to be wary of second balls.
"They immediately try to find [Andrey] Galabinov with the midfielders and [Goran] Pandev in support. It's a very important game."
|Lille players targeted by fan fury
|Dazzling Dembele draws Coutinho praise
|When fans whistle Emery, they whistle the whole team - Mbappe
|Malaga 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez and Coutinho cheer absent father Messi
|Spalletti follows Sarri´s lead as Inter prepare for ´very strong´ Napoli
|Suarez completes LaLiga set with goal against Malaga
|Conte salutes ´fantastic´ Willian
|Conte unconcerned by Chelsea profligacy
|AC Milan must be angry after Arsenal defeat - Gattuso demands reaction
|Championship Review: Villa stun leaders Wolves, Cardiff close gap at top
|Embattled Pardew slams Krychowiak and awaits West Brom talks
|Moyes: Referee did not consider abandonment despite pitch invasions
|West Ham fans not a danger to players, says Burnley boss Dyche
|Zero shots but battling draw is one of Swansea´s best, says proud Carvalhal
|Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1: Willian scores again as champions bounce back
|Pellegrino: Southampton didn´t represent club values in Newcastle loss
|Tolisso in a lot of pain – Bayern boss Heynckes
|Allardyce lauds Everton´s ´masterful´ Rooney
|I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution
|Noble defends reaction to West Ham pitch invader
|We need to stick together - Moyes issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|West Ham launch investigation into London Stadium crowd trouble
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Metz 0: Nkunku stars as PSG run riot
|Chance to show some ´cojones´ - Wilshere mocks Watford striker Deeney
|West Brom 1 Leicester City 4: Vardy, Mahrez, Iheanacho and Iborra pile misery on Pardew
|Huddersfield Town 0 Swansea City 0: Terriers miss chance after Jordan Ayew´s early dismissal
|West Ham 0 Burnley 3: Wood double overshadowed by crowd issues
|Everton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Toffees enjoy home comforts despite Rooney penalty miss
|Newcastle United 3 Southampton 0: Magpies go five clear of drop & pile pressure on Pellegrino
|Ugly scenes as West Ham fans interrupt Premier League game and scuffle in stands
|Bayern Munich 6 Hamburg 0: Lewandowski hat-trick brings title within reach
|Clinical Rashford delights Man Utd boss Mourinho
|Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
|Lewandowski breaks Elber´s goal record at Bayern Munich
|Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool
|Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place
|He s**t himself a little - Zidane explains Ramos´ mid-game exit
|Klopp rues ´clear penalty´ not being given after Liverpool loss
|Juve can´t take their foot off the gas - Allegri
|Generous, positive, altruistic and sorely missed – Pioli pays tribute to Astori
|Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1: Rashford double secures huge victory
|Oblak back as Simeone plans to shuffle his pack for Celta Vigo
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2: Two-goal Ronaldo rescues Zidane´s men late on
|Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
|A-League Review: Hamill stars in Wanderers rout, Glory stay in the hunt
|Bernardo Silva eyes ´special´ Man City triumph against rivals United
|Pogba sits out Manchester United v Liverpool
|Messi to miss Barcelona´s trip to Malaga for ´personal reasons´
|Lukaku wants to be a more ´all-round´ striker than Kane
|Pochettino: Tottenham should pressure referees like Juventus
|United can win Champions League as Vidic reveals he almost joined Liverpool
|Guardiola: I don´t like Mondays
|Liverpool aren´t the perfect team – Mourinho says United can exploit weaknesses
|Mourinho expects more from Sanchez next season
|Italy, Poland, Portugal interested in holding Nations League Finals
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci