Super Salah scoops Premier League award again

Mohamed Salah has picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for a second time this season after maintaining his sensational scoring form in February.

The Egypt international - who also claimed the honour in November - found the net four times in three fixtures last month, as well as providing two assists.

Salah bagged a brace in his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the start of February and followed up with further strikes in wins over Southampton and West Ham.

His scoring exploits have helped Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tighten their grip on a top-four spot as they look to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season.

"The players make it easier and the coach also makes it easier for me," the 25-year-old told the Premier League's official website.

"It's nice to win it again especially because it's the Player of the Month of the Premier League so that's something good.

"I say always try to help reach the three points and to be in a better position."

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was named Manager of the Month after steering his side to two wins and a draw in February.

Home victories over West Ham and Swansea City were sandwiched by a 1-1 result away at Stoke City, with the seven-point haul steering Brighton away from the relegation zone.