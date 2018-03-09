Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes

Joshua Kimmich can follow in the footsteps of Philipp Lahm after committing his long-term future to Bayern Munich, according to Jupp Heynckes.
Despite his previous deal having two years left to run, the versatile 23-year-old has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga giants until 2023.
Comparisons to fellow German Lahm - a legendary name at Bayern who captained his country to glory at the 2014 World Cup - are understandable, considering Kimmich's suitability to play in either defence or midfield.
Heynckes is full of praise for the former RB Leipzig player and believes he will go on to become a legendary name, just like the man he has replaced for both club and country.
"Joshua is a young player, he still has huge potential to develop," the Bayern boss told the media.
"He's very professional and listens - he tries to improve all the time. He has huge ability, so both for him personally and for Bayern it's very positive that he has extended his contract.
"Joshua has all the abilities to follow in the footsteps of Philipp Lahm. I really like him, he wants to be good.
"I believe he could become a player who is in the public eye, just like Lahm. Philipp started on loan in Stuttgart but then went on to have a huge career. Can Josh captain Bayern? Why not?"
#Heynkes: "Joshua #Kimmich is a very intelligent and professional lad. He has a good character and has a clear opinion about certain topics. He's part of the upheaval here at #FCBayern." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/MadK1MuV2P— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 9, 2018
Heynckes reckons Kimmich - along with Kingsley Coman and Niklas Sule - will play a pivotal role in helping Bayern through a transitional phase in the coming years.
The German club were recently linked with a move for Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom and Heynckes expects new faces to arrive as they freshen up an ageing first-team squad.
"Together with a few other young players, he [Kimmich] can be one of the faces of change at this club," the 72-year-old added.
"Every team needs to change, you need to integrate new players. With Joshua, Kingsley and Sule, we have new players who have an influence and are very good.
"I'm sure Bayern will have an idea up their sleeve for next season, maybe in terms of buying another young player who can compete on this level.
"We are laying the foundations for the next few years. I'm not sure when we will see the results from all these changes, whether it will be next season or the year after, because you cannot buy players and expect them to immediately fill the boots of the stars who've been here for a decade."
12 - Joshua #Kimmich (@FCBayernEN) has provided more assists in all competitions this season (12) than any other defender in Europe's big 5 leagues. Extension. #Kimmich2023 pic.twitter.com/A76kKP10hM— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 9, 2018
|Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
|Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
|Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
|Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
|Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
|Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
|Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
|Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
|Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
|It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
|Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
|Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
|Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
|Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
|Reus signs new Dortmund deal
|Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
|Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
|Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
|Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
|John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
|I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
|It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
|Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
|I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
|Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
|N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
|You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
|Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
|€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
|Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
|Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
|Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
|You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
|Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
|Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
|Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
|´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
|Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
|Lovren questions Man United style
|Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
|Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
|Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
|AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci
|Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
|Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
|Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
|Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
|RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
|Simeone rejects PSG speculation
|Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
|San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
|West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
|Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
|AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
|CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
|Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
|Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
|Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
|How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
|I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
|Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
|Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
|Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
|PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
|Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
|Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
|Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
|Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
|I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
|Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
|Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
|Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
|Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
|Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
|Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
|Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
|Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
|Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
|The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
|Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
|Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri
|Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
|Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
|Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
|City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
|Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
|Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
|Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
|Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
|Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
|Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
|You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
|Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
|FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
|Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
|We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
|Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
|Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
|Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
|PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
|AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
|Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
|Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
|Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
|Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
|Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
|UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
|Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
|Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
|Handanovic demands Inter response
|Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
|Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
|History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
|Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
|Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
|Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
|Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
|Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
|Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland