Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino

Harry Kane is not talking about his future at Tottenham, says Mauricio Pochettino, amid reports the striker has pledged to stay at the club.

Kane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, with rumours about his future intensifying after Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League this week.

Defeat to Juventus leaves the FA Cup as Tottenham's only remaining chance of winning their first silverware of the Pochettino era, while Spurs also face a battle to secure Champions League qualification.

But Pochettino dismissed reports about Kane's future ahead of Tottenham's Premier League fixture at Bournemouth on Sunday.

"Rumours - I need to tell you that it doesn't affect me," Pochettino told reporters. "You need to live with these rumours - they're part of football.

"The most important thing is to ensure the rumours don't affect the team and the club. The media rumours never affect our future decisions. A thousand rumours about everyone. You'll be mad explaining every situation. It's not going to help anyone.

"Harry is so disappointed after Wednesday. You think he has time to talk with me about the future? That's impossible. No one can believe this situation. The players are so focused on beating Juventus, now they're so focused on being ready again.

"We're in a position in the table when you need to care, achieve points and get in the top four."

Very proud to win the @premierleague player of the year at the London Football Awards last night. Great work done by the @Willow_Fdn #LFA18 pic.twitter.com/3HLSQonNL5 — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 2, 2018

Kane - joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals - has also been tipped to become the permanent England captain.

But Pochettino noted the striker has competition for the armband from a Tottenham team-mate.

"It's Gareth Southgate's decision. I cannot say more about that as it's not my business," Pochettino said.

"He, Eric Dier - the last captain for England - [has the] capacity and quality to be a captain, of course. It's not my decision."