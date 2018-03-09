Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test

Cagliari's Joao Pedro has been handed a provisional suspension after failing a drugs test, Italy's national anti-doping agency NADO has confirmed.
The Brazilian attacking midfielder tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide after Cagliari's goalless draw at Sassuolo in Serie A on February 11.
Joao Pedro has impressed for Diego Lopez's relegation-threatened side this season, scoring five times in 19 top-flight starts and regularly wearing the captain's armband.
News of the positive test proved a particularly unwelcome birthday present, coming hours after Cagliari tweeted to give their best wishes to Joao Pedro for turning 26.
Tanti auguri a @Joaopedrogalvao! pic.twitter.com/4h9Xa6QX3S— CIAO DAVIDE (@CagliariCalcio) March 9, 2018
