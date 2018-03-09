Related

Article

Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test

9 March 2018 13:23

Cagliari's Joao Pedro has been handed a provisional suspension after failing a drugs test, Italy's national anti-doping agency NADO has confirmed.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide after Cagliari's goalless draw at Sassuolo in Serie A on February 11.

Joao Pedro has impressed for Diego Lopez's relegation-threatened side this season, scoring five times in 19 top-flight starts and regularly wearing the captain's armband.

News of the positive test proved a particularly unwelcome birthday present, coming hours after Cagliari tweeted to give their best wishes to Joao Pedro for turning 26.

Sponsored links

Friday 9 March

23:30 Conte to use Hazard as false nine again
23:30 Wenger won´t go mad over Deeney row
22:56 Strasbourg 1 Monaco 3: Jovetic, Lopes and Fabinho on target as visitors march on
22:42 Roma 3 Torino 0: Manolas dedicates header to Astori
22:33 Mainz 0 Schalke 1: Tedesco´s men tighten grip on second spot
21:27 Mata: Manchester United-Liverpool the biggest game in English football
20:07 Stoger demands response after Europa League nightmare
20:00 Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred
19:31 Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies
18:49 It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock
18:46 Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay
18:44 Barcelona captain Iniesta doubtful for Chelsea - Valverde
17:56 Valverde rejects speculation Neymar could return to Barcelona
17:45 Rodgers: Rangers need to win Old Firm derby
17:30 Reus signs new Dortmund deal
17:00 Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest
16:55 Hamann unconvinced by misfiring Alexis Sanchez
16:47 Tottenham can be one of Europe´s biggest clubs - Pochettino
16:33 Emery unconcerned by PSG sack reports
16:23 John Terry has been a big loss - Conte
16:14 I love his attitude, I love his character - Mourinho lavishes praise on Lukaku
16:08 It´s all about winning - Klopp interested in points, not footballing philosophies
15:50 Kane not talking about Tottenham future - Pochettino
15:28 I don´t get rivalries - Liverpool match not special one for Mourinho
15:26 Guardiola dismisses contract extension claims
15:21 N´Golo is fine - Conte plays down talk of long-term issue for Kante
14:38 You have to suffer - Wenger reveals support from Ferguson
14:29 Kimmich can be one of the faces of change at Bayern, insists Heynckes
14:24 €400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane
13:27 Madrid outcast Coentrao defends Zidane
13:23 Joao Pedro suspended after Cagliari star fails drugs test
13:08 Super Salah scoops Premier League award again
11:30 You remember who wins - Juventus´ Barzagli taunts Napoli
11:18 Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich
10:35 Van Dijk relishing first taste of Manchester United v Liverpool
09:37 Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno
08:51 ´Naive´ Australia are not Brazil, Barcelona or Ajax - Kalac expects Arnold to restore pride
01:33 Donnarumma out? Milan confirm interest in Napoli´s Reina
01:04 Lovren questions Man United style
00:48 Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms
00:33 Mancini: Zenit did not deserve away goal
00:25 Stoger disappointed as Dortmund fall flat against Red Bull Salzburg
00:10 AC Milan were scared against Arsenal – Bonucci

Thursday 8 March

23:35 Gattuso rues Milan errors in Arsenal defeat
23:13 Sporting CP 2 Viktoria Plzen 0: Montero answers Jesus´ prayers
23:11 Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi´s men
23:05 Marseille 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Ocampos at the double as Thauvin injured
23:00 RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
22:41 Simeone rejects PSG speculation
22:26 Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
22:04 San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
21:23 West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
21:02 Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
20:59 Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
20:58 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
20:55 CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
20:39 Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
20:35 Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
19:32 Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
18:59 How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
18:19 I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
18:00 Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
17:58 Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
17:56 Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
17:52 PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
17:07 Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
16:58 Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
16:50 Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
16:33 Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
16:31 I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
16:21 Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
16:05 Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
16:04 Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
15:19 Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
14:55 Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
14:35 Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
14:15 Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
14:02 Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
12:56 Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
12:43 The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
11:50 Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
11:01 Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
10:34 Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
10:00 The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
09:55 Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
09:30 Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
09:23 English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
09:00 Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
08:42 Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
08:28 Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
06:19 Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
06:16 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
04:49 Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
04:44 Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
03:26 Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
03:25 McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
03:21 We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
03:14 Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
02:57 Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
01:31 Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
00:24 Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
00:24 Patience key for Juventus – Allegri

Wednesday 7 March

23:55 Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
23:54 Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
23:48 Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
23:37 City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
23:30 Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
23:21 Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
22:55 Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
22:40 Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
22:39 Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
19:59 Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
19:26 You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
19:19 Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
17:29 FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
16:53 Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
16:53 We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
16:34 Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
16:31 Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
16:12 ´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
15:40 Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
15:29 PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
15:22 AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
14:46 Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
13:28 Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
13:14 Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
12:54 Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
12:14 Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
11:51 UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
10:57 Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
10:41 Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
09:47 Handanovic demands Inter response
09:24 Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
09:11 Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
09:00 History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:30 Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
06:34 Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
06:09 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
04:53 Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
03:50 Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
02:37 Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
02:36 Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
02:05 Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
01:02 Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
00:54 Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
00:25 PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
00:18 Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
00:10 Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
13 Genoa 26 -6 30
14 Chievo 26 -20 25
15 Cagliari 26 -18 25
16 Sassuolo 26 -31 23
17 SPAL 27 -22 23

Facebook

18+ GambleAware