It doesn´t bother me if Wolves sign Neymar - Warnock

Neil Warnock has defended Jorge Mendes' involvement at Wolves and insists he wouldn't care if the Championship club signed superstars like Neymar.

Wolves are on course to secure promotion to the top flight under Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, though some rivals have raised concerns over the ownership structure at Molineux.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani questioned the legality of the link-up with agent Mendes - who represents Santo and some of the playing squad - after his side's 3-0 loss to the leaders on Wednesday.

We have our own problems but we should play in a fair competition. Not legal and fair let one team owned by a fund whom has shares in the biggest players agency with evident benefits (top European clubs giving players with options to buy ..why the other 23 teams can’t have same — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) March 7, 2018

Yet Warnock - who has steered Cardiff City to second place in the table, six points behind Wolves - believes any club would do the same if they had the opportunity.

"It doesn't bother me if they sign Neymar," he said.

"I think it's great, I wish we had all contacts like they have. Good luck to them because they've been in the doldrums for so long.

"When they've been down for so long, let the fans enjoy it. Why moan about it? If I could get some of those players he's got I'd have them.

"Mendes has got worldwide players, it was the same when I was at QPR in the Premier League - there were names coming at me from his players. They are using it and why not? That's football.

"If you can get an advantage, good luck to you, as long as it's not illegal. I don't see anything illegal in an agent helping a club.

"You do get jealousies but I'm sure most of the people annoyed about it wish they were in the same situation."

After holding a board meeting on Thursday, the English Football League announced plans to meet with Wolves' majority owners, Fosun.

The club responded with a short statement on Friday, declaring they are "very clear" on the EFL's rules and regulations while welcoming any communication with the governing body.