Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar´s Fred

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been in touch with Brazil coach Tite to discuss Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

Fred was linked with a move to City in the January transfer window, with the player hinting he would be open to joining the Premier League leaders.

"A friend gave me the news saying that City and Guardiola were interested in me," Fred said. "I'm happy to be so well known in Europe."

And Tite has revealed Guardiola has contacted him about the 25-year-old, who has a chance of being selected for the World Cup.

"Fred? He's played a lot [for Shakhtar]," Tite said to UOL.

"He is good. In an exchange of cards, Guardiola asked me about him."

Fred was included in Tite's squad for November's World Cup qualifiers, but did not feature in games against Bolivia or Chile.

The midfielder last played for his country at the Copa America in 2015.