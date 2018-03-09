Reus signs new Dortmund deal

Marco Reus has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2023.

The Germany international's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season but he has now committed his long-term future to his hometown club.

Reus – who was with Dortmund at youth level but made his name at Borussia Monchengladbach – has only recently returned from a serious knee injury suffered in his side's DFP-Pokal final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 28-year-old has won 29 caps for his country yet missed out on their successful World Cup campaign in 2014 due to an ankle problem.

"Since 2012 I've worn the jersey of Borussia. I am happy and proud to announce today that I will continue to wear it," Reus said.

"Since childhood I have dreamed of running around in black and yellow and playing for this club.

"The fact that I can renew my commitment is also a thank you to our fantastic fans, who have always supported me.

"The fact that Dortmund, with Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc at the top, has repeatedly helped me in less than perfect times has also had a positive effect on my decision. At this point it is important to me to say thank you."

Sporting director Zorc admitted Dortmund were delighted to agree terms with Reus, who will now hope to make up for lost time with a World Cup looming large on the horizon.

He has scored three goals in as many league games on his latest comeback in a career beset by injury problems, with the forward not included in Germany's squad for Euro 2016 due to concerns over his fitness.

"We are very happy that Marco - although the best clubs in the world have repeatedly offered him in the past - has decided to extend his contract prematurely and for a very long time," Zorc said.