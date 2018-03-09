Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich, committing him to the Bundesliga champions until 2023.

The versatile Germany international's previous terms ran until June 2020 but consistently excellent performances have persuaded Bayern to put forward a gladly accepted three-year extension.

"I am very happy to extend my contract so early," Kimmich told Bayern's official website.

"This shows that the club and those responsible show me a lot of trust and see me as an important element for the long-term sporting success of FC Bayern. That makes me proud.

"I am grateful for the fact that I have been able to continuously develop at the highest level and can do so in the future - and thus have the best athletic conditions to play an important role, including in the national team.

"My goals and those of the club for the years to come are very ambitious. I want to do my part and do everything in my power to achieve them with the team."

Kimmich, 23, joined Bayern from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2015-16 season, when he was predominantly viewed as a midfielder.

However, an injury crisis saw Pep Guardiola press the youngster into action at centre-back – a test he passed with flying colours.

Kimmich then played the majority of Euro 2016 at right-back for Germany and he has made a flexible position on the right side of defence his own for club and country – meaning the transition to life after the great Philipp Lahm retired has proved surprisingly uncomplicated.

"Joshua has become a mainstay of our team over the past two-and-a-half years," said chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We are very happy that we were able to retain him in the long term. Due to his very positive development in the position of right-back, Bayern has made a seamless transition into the future."

Bayern host Hamburg on Saturday, boasting a remarkable 20-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.