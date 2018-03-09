Bayern´s Bundesliga march is boring, says Leno

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno does not expect Bayern Munich's era of dominance in the Bundesliga to end any time soon.

Bayern are closing in on their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title, sitting a virtually unassailable 20 points clear of second-place Schalke at the summit.

By contrast, four points cover the next five places in the table, with Leno's Leverkusen in the thick of the battle for Champions League places – a consolation of sorts in the absence of any suspense over the destination of the biggest domestic prize.

"You have to admit, honestly, that the gap to Bayern is very big," the Germany international told Omnisport. "Not only in the table, also on the financial side they have more possibilities.

"When we're playing in Europe we aren't able to rotate that much. It seems that Bayern are able to change a whole team.

"Over a longer period this makes things very difficult. Bayern is too constant and ambitious to win every game. A lot has to happen for another team is winning the title in the next years."

"But in football you never know. Maybe they'll have a bad start and another team gets a great run, you never know. Maybe one team accomplish this. When we're playing an amazing season, I would also like to win the title."

The hard work continues in Leverkusen ahead of #B04BMG! pic.twitter.com/QEVRsDBwE8 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 9, 2018

For now, Leno accepts it is up to the chasing pack to provide the excitement, with Leverkusen hosting Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday when they will try to record back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since January.

"The people say that the Bundesliga is boring. Well, the run for the championship is boring, but behind the first place it's very exciting," he added.

"On one matchday you're in sixth position and then another you're second. For us it's as exciting as for the fans.

"For sure we want to play a bit more constant. We've won a game then got a defeat, won, and again a defeat. For us it'll be better when we get a bit more calm, but it's not that easy."