Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special

Raphael Wicky hailed a "very special" win for Basel after his side beat Manchester City in the Champions League.
Basel triumphed 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, but exited 5-2 on aggregate despite coming from behind to win on the night.
The Swiss champions have now beaten both Manchester clubs in the Champions League this season, Wicky's men having won 1-0 at home against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the group stage.
Basel are 14 points off the pace domestically but Wicky was thrilled after goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Michael Lang earned a memorable victory away to the runaway Premier League leaders.
"It wasn't an easy situation and they produced a really good performance," Wicky said at a post-match news conference. "I'm really happy and proud.
"I didn't have any direct influence on my team when they went behind. I tried to shout out but with 50,000 fans it's not easy.
"We used the space and I think after a time the team realised we might get something out of this game.
"The special thing about this result is we have a certain pride. To play against a team who are beating one team after another every three days, to win here is very special.
"I think we can be very proud of our game."
Basel inflicted City's first home loss since December 2016, as well as their second Champions League defeat of the campaign, Pep Guardiola's men having lost a dead rubber in the group stage against Shakhtar Donetsk after playing a similarly weakened side.
But Wicky still expects City to be contenders to win the Champions League, the Catalan leading the club to the quarter-finals of the tournament for the second time in their history.
"For me Manchester City are one of the top two or three teams in the world at the moment," Wicky added.
"They have showed that for months in all competitions. They are one of the top favourites for the Champions League but we all know the Champions League is a competiton where it depends on the form on the day.
"The draw has to go right. It is difficult to say how it will go in terms of quality and momentum. This team is clearly for me one of the top two or three teams."
