We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli revealed his team-mates challenged each other to believe at half-time of their Champions League win over Tottenham.

The Serie A champions came from behind to beat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday, progressing to the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

Juve trailed at the break to a Son Heung-min goal, but came back in the second half thanks to strikes from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

Behind at the interval, Barzagli said his team reminded each other to continue believing.

"What did we say in the dressing room at half-time? That we need to believe – when it's time to dig in, we're able to step up," he said.

"We showed that we're Juve and that we're tough."

The win saw Juve move into the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth time in six seasons.

Barzagli praised his team for turning the Spurs tie around in the second half.

"What a fantastic moment this is – we showed that anything is possible," he said. "We didn't play well for 50 minutes but then we played better and turned the game around.

"When you're able to dig in, luck sometimes comes to your aid, as we saw when they hit the post towards the end of the game."