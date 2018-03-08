The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?

Manchester United versus Liverpool is the most decorated and prestigious rivalry in English football.
United's 20 top-flight titles to Liverpool's 18, eight European Cup/Champions League wins between them - it is a rivalry steeped as much in history as it is animosity.
But, while both retain an interest in claiming Europe's biggest prize and United still have designs on the FA Cup this season, they are absent from the conversation over who is the best team in England right now.
In truth, it isn't much of a conversation. Manchester City's swashbuckling, goal-laden procession towards Premier League glory looks certain to be completed over the coming weeks.
Second-best is not usually something worth contemplating when it comes to United-Liverpool matches, but aside from the usual bragging rights, it is a status worth locking down this weekend.
Which of these teams is best equipped to shoot for the summit next season and derail Pep Guardiola's plans for an era of dominance in England, similar to those he enjoyed in Spain and Germany? Two Omnisport writers put forward the case for either end of the East Lancs Road.
200 - Sadio Mané's goal was the 200th that Liverpool have scored in the Premier League under Jürgen Klopp. Since he was appointed, only Man City (214) have scored more often in the competition. Exciting. pic.twitter.com/uBFXMpplaO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018
Dom Farrell - Liverpool
The simplest way to demonstrate Liverpool are closer to City than any other rival in the Premier League this season is the manner of their performances against Guardiola's side.
January's undulating, gripping 4-3 triumph at Anfield remains City's only league loss in 2017-18 and the recent limp efforts of Arsenal and Chelsea against the champions elect – along with United's derby day surrender back in December – shows Jurgen Klopp is the only man with the remedy.
No one who has overseen more than 10 matches against Guardiola can better Klopp's six wins from 12. Not even Jose Mourinho.
Recent calls for teams approaching City negatively to "go for it like Liverpool" do a disservice to Klopp's work on Merseyside. When they put Guardiola's men to the sword, and on the countless other occasions Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane made merry this year, it was within a rigorously planned and expertly executed tactical vision. "Pressing from another planet", as the man himself called it.
Some of the best pics from last night's win! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8aa3q3K77b— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2018
Everything at Liverpool under Klopp seems to happen for a reason and he has a team with a clearly defined footballing identity. By contrast, Mourinho's United are slugging away to retain a place at the top table, reliant on their boss' winning knowhow and the game-changing brilliance of individuals within an unquestionably talented squad.
Those are not bad things to be able to call upon, but as Mourinho sullenly fuels his perpetual siege mentality – the only way forward he seems to trust nowadays – Klopp is building something to endure. It seems like a far less exhausting and much more joyful route to the biggest prizes.
Jamie Smith - Manchester United
Progress has been steady rather than spectacular for United under Mourinho, but the Portuguese signing a contract extension is a sign he is planning a long-term Old Trafford stay to provide the stability the Red Devils need to return to the top.
Mourinho may be spikier than ever in his middle age but there are signs he is constructing yet another relentless winning machine. Monday's stunning comeback win at Crystal Palace was reminiscent of United at their best under Alex Ferguson.
There are plenty of issues that need to be ironed out. United cannot go to rivals like Liverpool and so openly play for a goalless draw if they have genuine title aspirations, nor can Mourinho afford to scapegoat a star player like Paul Pogba.
Some of the best pics from last night's win! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8aa3q3K77b— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2018
But the pieces are slowly fitting together for Mourinho. Romelu Lukaku has scored prolifically in his first season at the club, while the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have made major strides in their development.
United have the best goalkeeper in the world in the peerless David de Gea, while players including Marcus Rashford have a huge ceiling in terms of their potential, as long as January signing Alexis Sanchez does not block his route into the first team too much.
Perhaps most pertinently, Mourinho will be determined to get one over on old rival Guardiola, United having been roundly outclassed by the Catalan's rampant City side. Being so far behind Guardiola will sting the Portuguese badly. He will want revenge - and Mourinho typically gets what he wants.
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri
|Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
|Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
|Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
|City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
|Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
|Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
|Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
|Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
|Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
|Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
|You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
|Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
|FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
|Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
|We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
|Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
|Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
|Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
|PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
|AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
|Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
|Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
|Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
|Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
|Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
|UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
|Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
|Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
|Handanovic demands Inter response
|Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
|Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
|History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
|Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
|Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
|Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
|Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
|Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
|Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland
|Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
|Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
|Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
|Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
|Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
|Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
|AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
|World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
|Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
|Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
|Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
|Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
|Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
|Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
|My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
|Funes Mori ready for Everton return
|Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
|Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
|Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
|Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
|Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending