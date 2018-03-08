Marcus McGuane revelled in his Barcelona debut after the 19-year-old became the first Englishman since Gary Lineker to feature for the LaLiga giants.
McGuane came off the bench in the 76th minute as Barcelona overcame Espanyol 4-2 on penalties following Wednesday's goalless draw in the Supercopa de Catalunya.
The England youth international arrived from Premier League side Arsenal in January, joining Barca's B team after signing a contract which includes a release clause of €25million.
"It was a massive experience for me and my family. Words can't really describe how it felt walking out there. But it felt really good," McGuane said post-match.
"When the coach told me I'm coming on I thought just be calm and play my game and show what I can do."
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri
|Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
|Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
|Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
|City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
|Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
|Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
|Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
|Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
|Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
|Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
|You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
|Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
|FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
|Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
|We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
|Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
|Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
|Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
|PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
|AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
|Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
|Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
|Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
|Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
|Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
|UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
|Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
|Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
|Handanovic demands Inter response
|Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
|Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
|History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
|Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
|Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
|Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
|Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
|Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
|Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland
|Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
|Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
|Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
|Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
|Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
|Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
|AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
|World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
|Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
|Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
|Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
|Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
|Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
|Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
|My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
|Funes Mori ready for Everton return
|Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
|Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
|Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
|Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
|Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending