Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves

He was not angry, but he was more than just disappointed.
Romelu Lukaku had just helped Manchester United beat old club Chelsea, ending his wait for a goal against major opposition in the process, when he was asked if he felt criticism of his big-game mettle was unfair.
"I've been in the game for so long," said the striker, having scored his first goal for the club against a top-eight team in 13 attempts. "I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out, people expect 20 goals from me. I've been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I've proved myself.
"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in. I don't listen to it [the criticism]. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."
Looking just at Lukaku's numbers from this season, respect is the least he deserves. He has netted 23 goals in all competitions, setting up a further seven. Eight of those goals, including the strike in the 2-1 win over Chelsea, have come in his last 11 appearances.
He has scored as many as Luis Suarez, more than Gonzalo Higuain, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Alvaro Morata, or new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez in 2017-18. If he strikes against Liverpool on Saturday, it will be his 100th in the Premier League, at the age of 24.
As first seasons at a new club go, his has been excellent. And yet, the towering Belgian has been belittled at almost every turn. His run of 11 goals in his first 10 games following his move from Everton seemed to come with an asterisk: they were against teams United should regard as whipping-boys, it was said.
As soon as he hit a barren run of one Premier League goal in nine outings, which included meetings with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, plenty were left chuckling at this £75million flat-track bully.
10 - Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances in the FA Cup. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/6z4akjVW1Q— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2018
Of course, that is exactly one of the reasons United bought him. They drew league games with West Ham, Bournemouth, West Brom, Everton and Swansea City last season. Lukaku has scored against all of them in a United shirt, and all but one ended in a win. That is an extra eight points from those games alone in 2017-18.
Secondly, as Jose Mourinho has barked at critics at every opportunity, there is much more to Lukaku's role than the admittedly quite important task of putting the ball in the net. His hold-up play has improved markedly in his first eight months at Old Trafford. He also sets the tone when United are asked to press high, far more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic ever did as first-choice number nine last year. His sprints (he made 36 against Chelsea, and 54 in the comeback win at Crystal Palace) are essential to destabilise defences and give the likes of Sanchez and Anthony Martial room to manoeuvre, as well as prevent opposing defenders from bringing the ball forward.
He works tirelessly, both to get on the scoresheet himself and stop the opposition from doing the same. These are qualities Mourinho prides in his centre-forwards in equal measure: the moment the manager chose to roar to the Old Trafford crowd and whip them into a fervour against Chelsea was not after either of United's goals, but when, in the 93rd minute, Lukaku had won the ball on halfway, powered past three players into the champions' penalty area and earned a throw-in.
"He played fantastically well," said Mourinho. "At first he didn't find the right timing and lost the ball at times. But then he went together with the team and finished the game and people go home with the image of the run where he could have gone and got a goal."
Mourinho's United are still a befuddling entity. They are better than they were a year ago but still unable to string positive performances together on a regular basis, even if the results are decent. They are also having to cope with the unstoppable force casting its shadow across the city from the Etihad Stadium. It means there is always criticism to be found and, rightly or wrongly, it tends to gather around the players with the biggest price tags, as though wage packets and Instagram followers are magnets for the disdain of the football purists.
In Lukaku's case, though, it is largely unfair. He can prove as much against Liverpool. A goal against Jurgen Klopp's side will not necessarily earn adulation, but it should get him some of that respect he craves.
Mourinho, of course, will not be concerned if he scores or not, as long as he helps claim victory. Since Lukaku was never on the winning side in a Merseyside derby, perhaps that will be enough for him, too. Perhaps it should be for everyone else.
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri
|Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
|Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
|Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
|City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
|Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
|Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
|Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
|Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
|Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
|Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
|You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
|Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
|FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
|Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
|We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
|Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
|Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
|Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
|PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
|AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
|Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
|Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
|Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
|Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
|Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
|UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
|Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
|Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
|Handanovic demands Inter response
|Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
|Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
|History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
|Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
|Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
|Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
|Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
|Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
|Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland
|Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
|Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
|Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
|Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
|Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
|Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
|AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
|World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
|Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
|Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
|Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
|Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
|Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
|Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
|My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
|Funes Mori ready for Everton return
|Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
|Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
|Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
|Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
|Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending