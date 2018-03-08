Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino

Roberto Firmino would welcome a tie against Premier League opposition in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and says Liverpool "are not afraid of anyone".
The Reds drew 0-0 at home to Porto on Tuesday to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory in the round of 16 and secure their place in the draw for the last eight, which will take place on March 16.
Manchester City have already advanced to the same stage, where they can be joined by Manchester United and Chelsea, who face second legs against Sevilla and Barcelona respectively next week.
Speaking after the goalless draw at Anfield, Firmino said: "Yes, we'd like a draw against an English club. Why not?
"We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. Our record is good against them.
"We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them but we are not afraid of anyone in the draw."
Holders Real Madrid and last season's beaten finalists Juventus are also through to the quarter-finals, but Firmino insists Liverpool will not be intimidated by any of the teams left in the competition.
"We are not concerned who we get, we don't mind," he said.
"A top Spanish club? We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now.
"If you are in the draw, then you cannot be afraid of anyone.
"We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don't mind who we get. I think we are a team who will cause problems to others.
"We are a good team, we can play against the big Spanish teams, and we feel we can be a match for them. You have to play against the big teams."
