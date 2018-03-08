Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends

Wellington Phoenix and head coach Darije Kalezic parted ways with immediate effect, the A-League club announced on Thursday.

Kalezic was appointed as Phoenix boss in June last year, but his team struggled this season, sitting bottom of the table.

Phoenix announced last week that the 48-year-old would not continue next season before it was decided Kalezic should leave with six games remaining.

"Since the club and I weren't able to find mutual agreement on how to proceed in the future, my professional belief is that the next coach should be provided with [the] opportunity to lead the team for the remaining of the season in order to have enough time to create his opinion about [the] current squad and his own action plan on how to proceed in the season to come," he said.

"I would like to thank the club and the staff for their support and especially the city's loyal fans, Yellow Fever, for their passion.

Chris Greenacre will lead the team on Saturday

"I have had [a] great experience in New Zealand. I came with big determination and energy for this project and I continue to believe that success can come for this football club."

Chris Greenacre will take charge of the Phoenix for the remainder of the season.