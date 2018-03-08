Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing

Huddersfield Town have triggered a clause to complete the permanent signing of Florent Hadergjonaj from Ingolstadt, and used a popular board game to break the news to their supporters on social media.

Following their promotion to the Premier League as Championship play-off winners, the full-back initially joined the Terriers on loan from the 2. Bundesliga side in August.

The 23-year-old has started 15 matches in all competitions, supplying two assists, and has convinced Huddersfield to take up their option to keep him long-term, agreeing to pay Ingolstadt an undisclosed fee.

The Swiss international will officially sign for the club in July on a three-year contract running to 2021, with the option of a further year.

And Hadergjonaj demonstrated his skills with a Scrabble board to inform the Terriers faithful of his decision.

I wonder how many points this would score in Scrabble? #htafc (SE) pic.twitter.com/ncnI1pgUDS — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 8, 2018

"We knew that Flo would offer great competition for the right-back position and I think his first seven months at Huddersfield Town have shown why he is so highly-rated in Germany," head coach David Wagner said in a statement.

"As we expected, his characteristics have been perfect for our style of play and his performances have really improved game-by-game for us. He is also a great guy who has fitted into our dressing room perfectly."