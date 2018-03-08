Related

Article

Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms

8 March 2018 12:56

Bundesliga strugglers Hamburg have sacked chairman Heribert Bruchhagen and director of sport Jens Todt.

Hamburg have never been relegated from the top tier of German football, but face a tough fight to avoid that fate in 2017-18.

They are second bottom in the table, seven points behind Mainz, who occupy the relegation play-off place in 16th spot.

Without a league win since November, Hamburg sacked coach Markus Gisdol and replaced him with Bernd Hollerbach in January, although that change has not resulted in the desired upturn in the team's fortunes on the pitch. 

And Die Rothosen have now made significant changes to the club's off-field hierarchy.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Bruchhagen has been replaced as chairman by Frank Wettstein, whose first act was to "part ways" with Todt.

Hamburg's task is not set to get any easier in the near future, with their next match away to runaway leaders and reigning champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Sponsored links

Thursday 8 March

23:00 RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1: Bruma and Werner earn first-leg lead
22:41 Simeone rejects PSG speculation
22:26 Wenger proud of Arsenal resilience after Man City knockout blows
22:04 San Siro win showed Arsenal have characters, says Ramsey
21:23 West Ham´s Reid to miss rest of season
21:02 Borussia Dortmund 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Berisha´s brace puts Austrians in control
20:59 Atletico Madrid 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 0: Saul strike lights up low-key first leg
20:58 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2: Mkhitaryan´s first goal lifts Gunners gloom
20:55 CSKA Moscow 0 Lyon 1: Marcelo header makes the difference
20:39 Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
20:35 Lloris turns focus back to cup and top four
19:32 Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador
18:59 How Premier League clubs and players marked International Women´s Day
18:19 I can´t imagine an Aubameyang or Dembele case at Bayern - Heynckes
18:00 Manchester City star Jesus offers Neymar rehab advice
17:58 Arthur to Barcelona imminent, Gremio president confirms
17:56 Bayern star Muller offers no guarantees on long-term future
17:52 PSG unable to match ´absolutely disciplined´ Madrid, says Sagnol
17:07 Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
16:58 Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star
16:50 Grieving De Rossi available to face Torino
16:33 Zaha back in Crystal Palace training
16:31 I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
16:21 Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
16:05 Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600
16:04 Mourinho may have steered McTominay to Scotland, Brown claims
15:19 Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O´Neill calls up youngsters
14:55 Lukaku: I´m Mourinho´s sergeant at Manchester United
14:35 Ciao Davide – Fiorentina fans say goodbye to Astori
14:15 Malcom on Bayern´s scouting list, confirms Heynckes
14:02 Scudetto ´will be decided in Turin´, Zola claims
12:56 Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms
12:43 The best team-mate a guy can dream of having - Badelj delivers moving Astori eulogy
11:50 Everton´s history ´far greater´ than Newcastle and West Ham, says Allardyce
11:01 Allegri urges Juve to ´stamp our authority´ on Serie A
10:34 Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
10:00 The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
09:55 Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
09:30 Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
09:23 English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
09:00 Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
08:42 Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
08:28 Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
06:19 Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
06:16 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
04:49 Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
04:44 Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
03:26 Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
03:25 McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
03:21 We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
03:14 Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
02:57 Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
01:31 Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
00:24 Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
00:24 Patience key for Juventus – Allegri

Wednesday 7 March

23:55 Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
23:54 Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
23:48 Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
23:37 City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
23:30 Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
23:21 Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
22:55 Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
22:40 Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
22:39 Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
19:59 Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
19:26 You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
19:19 Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
17:29 FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
16:53 Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
16:53 We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
16:34 Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
16:31 Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
16:12 ´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
15:40 Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
15:29 PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
15:22 AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
14:46 Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
13:28 Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
13:14 Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
12:54 Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
12:14 Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
11:51 UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
10:57 Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
10:41 Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
09:47 Handanovic demands Inter response
09:24 Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
09:11 Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
09:00 History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:30 Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
06:34 Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
06:09 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
04:53 Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
03:50 Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
02:37 Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
02:36 Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
02:05 Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
01:02 Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
00:54 Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
00:25 PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
00:18 Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
00:10 Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland

Tuesday 6 March

23:59 Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
23:44 Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
23:02 Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
22:50 Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
22:41 Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
22:04 Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
21:13 AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
20:47 World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
20:12 Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
19:51 Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
19:09 Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
17:25 Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
17:15 Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
17:03 Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
16:51 My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
16:43 Funes Mori ready for Everton return
16:25 Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
15:50 Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
14:58 Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
14:22 Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
13:16 Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
12:09 Wagner: I´m the best German striker
11:34 McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
10:58 Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
10:20 Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
09:37 Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
08:57 Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
08:29 Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
06:11 Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
04:17 Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
03:07 Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
02:44 Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
02:12 Matic calls for more from United
01:07 Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
00:28 Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
00:02 Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 25 +41 63
2 Schalke 04 25 +9 43
3 Borussia Dortmund 25 +19 42
4 Eintracht Fran… 25 +6 42
5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 +12 41
6 RB Leipzig 25 +4 39
7 Hoffenheim 25 +2 35
8 Borussia M'gla… 25 -4 35
9 Stuttgart 25 -6 33
10 Augsburg 25 +1 32
11 Hannover 96 25 -3 32
12 Hertha BSC 25 -1 31
13 Freiburg 25 -17 29
14 Werder Bremen 25 -6 27
15 Wolfsburg 25 -5 25
16 Mainz 05 25 -13 25
17 Hamburger SV 25 -17 18
18 Köln 25 -22 17

Facebook

18+ GambleAware