English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims

Gonzalo Higuain says Juventus knew Tottenham's defensive failings would offer them opportunities after the Serie A title-holders knocked Spurs out of the Champions League.
Juve gave up a 2-0 lead and missed a penalty to draw 2-2 at home to Mauricio Pochettino's side in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.
But they responded effectively on Wednesday at Wembley, where goals from Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the space of three second-half minutes saw them win 2-1 to earn a 4-3 aggregate victory and seal a place in the quarter-finals.
According to Higuain, the Italian giants were ready to pounce on any mistakes made by the hosts.
"It was a very difficult match against a great side like Tottenham, who always give their best and are aggressive, but we know English teams always leave gaps at the back and would give us opportunities," he told Mediaset Premium.
"We had to make the most of them and we did. I'm very happy with this win, as a comeback at Wembley is not easy.
"I am proud of this team and of the medical staff, who worked so hard to get me in shape for this game."
Grazie squadra ... grazie ragazzi.. sono orgoglioso di voi ... cosi si fa lo ho detto prima che tutti insieme si puo fare e ce le abbiamo fatta.. grazie a tifosi.. grazie a tutti..wembley e nostra!!! Gracias equipo.. gracias a todos el gran esfuerzo hecho.. orgulloso de todos.. merecido.. lo dije antes que juntos se podia.. wembley es nuestra...!!! #finoallafineforzajuventus️ #wembleyconquistata
Spurs fullback Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, acknowledged the tactics of Juventus stifled the hosts in north London.
"We had a lot of chances in the first half and put in a great performance. It's a difficult one to take," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Juventus changed their formation and they had a lot of the ball, we just [needed] to settle down a little bit.
"The lads are gutted because of the way we started the game. It's a tough one to take.
"We wanted to come out fast in the second half, but they killed the tempo out of the game."
|Totti, Bernardeschi among mourners at Astori funeral
|The big debate: Will Liverpool or Manchester United challenge Manchester City next season?
|Huddersfield tally big Scrabble score with Hadergjonaj signing
|Lukaku should not have to score against Liverpool to get respect he deserves
|English teams always leave gaps, Higuain claims
|Manchester United v Liverpool: Expensive celebrations, camera kissing and late goals
|Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop
|Liverpool want English team in Champions League quarter-finals, says Firmino
|Barcelona happy with Dembele, insists Valverde
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish
|Kalezic´s stint as Phoenix coach ends
|Real Madrid win doesn´t matter – Son
|Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites
|McGuane becomes first Englishman since Lineker to play for Barcelona
|We´re Juve and we´re tough – Barzagli hails team´s belief
|Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold
|Arnold to coach Socceroos after World Cup
|Madrid were never dead - Danilo not surprised by PSG slaying
|Wicky: Basel winning at Manchester City is very special
|Patience key for Juventus – Allegri
|Sane and Stones on different paths as Russia 2018 approaches
|Big mistakes cost Tottenham against Juventus, laments Pochettino
|Chiellini: Juventus knew Tottenham would give up chances
|City forgot to attack - Guardiola bemoans Basel loss
|Manchester City set Champions League pass record in Basel loss
|Atletico boss Simeone dismisses Europa League favourites tag
|Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways
|Manchester City 1 Basel 2 (5-2 agg): Guardiola´s rotated side through despite defeat
|Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 (3-4 agg): Higuain and Dybala complete dramatic comeback
|Higuain and Dybala start for Juventus at Wembley
|You forget quickly how good you are - Wenger acknowledges Arsenal confidence crisis
|Wenger confirms knee ligament damage for Bellerin
|FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge
|Mourinho right to drop Pogba, says Silvestre
|We must remember men like him – Gattuso pays tribute to Astori
|Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool
|Kluivert included in Koeman´s first Netherlands squad
|´Rookie´ Gattuso ready to take on Wenger in Europa League
|Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson
|PSG´s Champions League woes highlight Monaco achievements - Jardim
|AFC Champions League Review: Oscar double rescues Shanghai SIPG
|Dortmund could have had tougher opponents than Salzburg - Stoger
|Heynckes backs Tuchel for Bayern Munich job
|Gattuso has restored AC Milan´s identity – Shevchenko
|Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder
|Mahrez account was hacked, Leicester confirm
|UEFA closes ´racist behaviour´ case against Spartak defender
|Draxler ´angry´ at Emery´s decision to delay substitution
|Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
|Handanovic demands Inter response
|Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford
|Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day
|History on Tottenham´s side, City with one foot in last eight - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
|Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
|Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
|Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
|Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
|Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
|Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland
|Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
|Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
|Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
|Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
|Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
|Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
|AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
|World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
|Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
|Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
|Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
|Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
|Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
|Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
|My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
|Funes Mori ready for Everton return
|Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
|Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
|Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
|Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
|Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending