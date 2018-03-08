Elyounoussi reveals Guardiola praise as Arsenal reportedly join race for Basel star

Mohamed Elyounoussi says Pep Guardiola congratulated him on his performance after he inspired Basel to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Norway international cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener and set up Michael Lang for the winner at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

His performance helped Basel become the first team to beat City at home since Chelsea in December 2016, while reports have emerged that Arsenal have joined the race to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has revealed even Guardiola took time to praise him for his display in Manchester.

"Pep Guardiola came to me after the match and said I did a good job. That means a lot to me," he said, as quoted by Blick.

Basel still lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate but their victory over a much-changed City side was nonetheless a huge shock, especially since the Swiss champions had lost four out of five games before the trip to England.

"Maybe it was because we had less pressure, that we had nothing to lose," suggested Elyounoussi. "They are perhaps the best team in the world."

Elyounoussi, who signed from Molde in 2016, has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.