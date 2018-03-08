CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts Toronto in dramatic finish

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute as MLS holders Toronto came from behind to draw first blood in their absorbing CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final tie against Tigres UANL.

Osorio produced a moment of brilliance thanks to a sensational backheel with a minute of regulation time remaining to lift Toronto to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Mexican visitors on Wednesday.

Former Marseille forward and 36-time France international Andre-Pierre Gignac was named among the substitutes for Tigres at BMO Field but the match changed after his introduction.

Brought on for Enner Valencia at half-time in Toronto, Gignac proved a handful for the hosts as Chile star Eduardo Vargas broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

A moment of pure magic from @OsoJ92 seals the winner for the Reds.

Vargas hit a half-volley across Toronto goalkeeper Alexander Bono but Tigres' lead was short-lived – Jozy Altidore outmuscling his opponent and finishing low beyond Nahuel Guzman eight minutes later.

And Toronto completed their comeback during the dying moments when Osorio backheeled in a Sebastian Giovinco pass to spark wild celebrations.

Seattle Sounders made it two wins from two games for American teams against Mexican opposition on Wednesday after edging Guadalajara 1-0.

The match was petering out for a draw until United States star Clint Dempsey broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left.

Sounders veteran Dempsey side-footed a shot past Rodolfo Cota at CenturyLink Field.