Barca director fears Messi release clause swoop

Barcelona director Pancho Schroder has admitted the enormous release clause written into Lionel Messi's latest contract does not guarantee the superstar will stay at Camp Nou.

Barca stunningly lost prized asset Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in August after the Ligue 1 side smashed the world transfer record by meeting the Brazil international's €222million buyout fee.

Responding to that seismic shock, the Catalan giants opted for an equivalent figure of €700m when Messi finally signed his new deal in November.

Nevertheless, corporate director Schroder feels the club remains vulnerable to approaches for the 30-year-old Argentina international.

"We set up a clause which we think is enough to have Messi retire at FC Barcelona," he told Sky Sports.

"But, having said that, we thought a year ago that the clause for Neymar was also good enough to retain the player, and that proved last summer not to be the case.

"Looking at the future, I think, is difficult, but I don't have a crystal ball and these days things are getting a little bit crazy."