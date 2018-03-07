Related

Werner dreaming of Premier League switch

7 March 2018 10:41

Timo Werner would choose Manchester United over Liverpool if his dream of moving to the Premier League became a reality.

Werner has established himself as one of Europe's hottest properties since swapping Stuttgart for RB Leipzig, the 22-year-old scoring 10 Bundesliga goals in 23 appearances this season.

That comes on the back of netting 21 times in the league last term, when promoted Leipzig qualified for the Champions League after finishing second behind Bayern Munich.

His club form caught the eye of Germany coach Joachim Low, and Werner has flourished with the national team, scoring seven times in 10 games.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and a host of Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring Werner's situation – his contract runs until 2020 – with Leipzig determined to keep hold of their star forward.

However, Werner would jump at the chance to play in England, and United appear to be his preferred destination ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

"Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me," he told FourFourTwo magazine.

"I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. 

"But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I'm very comfortable at RB Leipzig.

"Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England.

"They were the two that I'm a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding."

