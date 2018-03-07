Watt´s going on? Former Arsenal striker has red rescinded after referee blunder

Dissent is something officials do not take kindly to in the modern game, but it was former Arsenal youngster Sanchez Watt's name that got him into trouble in a bizarre mix-up on Tuesday.

Watt, playing for National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town, was yellow carded late on against East Thurrock United for kicking the ball away.

When referee Dean Hulme asked the number 10 for his name to put it in the book he thought the 27-year-old was expressing dissent by saying "what".

After three requests for the striker's name he issued another booking and showed him a red card, much to the disbelief of Watt.

It needed Hemel captain Jordan Parkes to explain the situation before the official rescinded the red and allowed Watt to complete the final minutes of their 2-0 victory.

Watt took to Twitter on Wednesday, posting a facepalm emoji in a tweet quoting the previous night's incident, before adding a video of rapper Birdman asking the Breakfast Club to "stop playing with my name", as well as a laughing emoji.