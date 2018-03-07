Article

Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit

7 March 2018 03:50

Neymar praised the efforts of Paris Saint-Germain as the injured star watched the French giants bow out of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Recovering from surgery on his fractured foot, Neymar was helpless as a 10-man PSG lost 2-1 at home to the reigning champions in the return leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Marco Verratti was sent off in the second half at the Parc des Princes, where PSG crashed to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Despite PSG's exit, Neymar wrote on Twitter: "I am sad for defeat, much sadder for not being in the field helping my companions!!

"What makes me proud is to see everyone's effort. Congratulations my guys, ALLEZ PARIS."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are back in action on Saturday, when Unai Emery's men host Metz.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 7 March

08:30 Ronaldo hails ´major´ Madrid victory in Paris
06:34 Ideas cannot be bought – Sacchi slams ´weak´ PSG
06:09 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis
04:53 Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
03:50 Neymar proud of PSG despite Champions League exit
02:37 Zidane: Bale remains very important to Real Madrid
02:36 Liverpool belong in Champions League quarters, says Klopp
02:05 Mahrez has... retired? – Leicester City star appears to be hacked
01:02 Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
00:54 Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
00:25 PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
00:18 Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
00:10 Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland

Tuesday 6 March

23:59 Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
23:44 Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
23:02 Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
22:50 Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
22:41 Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
22:04 Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
21:13 AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
20:47 World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
20:12 Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
19:51 Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
19:09 Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
17:25 Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
17:15 Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
17:03 Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
16:51 My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
16:43 Funes Mori ready for Everton return
16:25 Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
15:50 Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
14:58 Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
14:22 Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
13:16 Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
12:09 Wagner: I´m the best German striker
11:34 McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
10:58 Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
10:20 Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
09:37 Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
08:57 Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
08:29 Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
06:11 Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
04:17 Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
03:07 Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
02:44 Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
02:12 Matic calls for more from United
01:07 Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
00:28 Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
00:02 Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending

Monday 5 March

23:06 Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback
21:55 Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward
21:39 Fiorentina renew Astori´s contract to support late defender´s family
20:54 Kante back in training after health scare
20:36 Muller display inspired by new-born foal
20:21 Dani Alves hopes Astori left ´chaotic´ world for a ´better one´
20:11 AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis
19:52 Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence
19:13 Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
18:15 O captain, my captain – Fiorentina´s Saponara in emotional Astori tribute
18:03 Mendy back in Manchester City training
17:53 Figo was a coward, Neymar just left for money - Gaspart
17:30 PSG must prove we are more than just money - Alves´ rallying cry
16:44 Replacing Gerrard is a horrible job - Klopp backing for Liverpool skipper Henderson
16:24 No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal
15:54 PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers
15:19 UEFA announces Astori tribute
14:24 Galliani mourns Astori loss as prosecutor awaits autopsy result
14:19 Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
13:09 Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not touched the ball
12:28 Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
11:59 Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
10:45 Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
10:36 Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
10:00 Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
09:38 Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
08:59 Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
06:11 MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
03:58 ´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
01:22 Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
00:41 Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
00:01 Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists

Facebook

18+ GambleAware