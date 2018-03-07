Manchester City taking nothing for granted, says Ederson

Manchester City may be champions elect and favourites to win a treble, but Ederson insists their focus will not slip.

Having already lifted the EFL Cup, City are 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League - meaning they are rapidly closing in on a first league title of Pep Guardiola's reign.

In the Champions League, City thrashed Basel 4-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie and are expected to coast into the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

All the talk of a treble has been played down by goalkeeper Ederson, though, who insists complacency will not creep into the City camp in the closing weeks of the campaign.

"The players are very calm and all we're thinking of is to keep doing our best, keep our concentration and the momentum going," he told the City website.

"We will only celebrate when we are champions and not before.

"We are focused on our next challenge now, the Champions League, but we can't feel comfortable at all, we must always be careful and doubtful.

"For us the key is to keep on working hard to be focused, like we have been doing this season, that's how we get to win games."

Ederson has been a revelation for City since arriving from Benfica, usurping Claudio Bravo and establishing himself as number one – keeping 13 clean sheets in the league along the way.

"I am feeling very well and the whole team too," he added. "We are playing amazing football."