Liverpool can beat any team in the world - Mane confident heading to Old Trafford

Liverpool are confident of going to Old Trafford and beating Manchester United on Saturday after booking a Champions League quarter-final spot, says Sadio Mane.

The Reds have thrilled supporters this season, with Mane forming part of a formidable front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Even the departure of playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January could not derail Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp's side battle to finish second in the Premier League and make progress in Europe.

Porto were brushed aside 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League, Tuesday's 0-0 draw confirming what had been expected after such a dominant first-leg victory in Portugal.

Now Liverpool's focus turns to bitter rivals United and their fight to finish as runners-up behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

"It will not be easy but I've always said we can beat any team in the world," said Mane, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Honestly they [United] are one of the best teams in England, of course in the world also, but we are as well.

"It's the dream for every single player to play this kind of game so everyone is looking forward to it."

Mane's views are echoed by goalkeeper Loris Karius, who knows how much is riding on this weekend's clash – for the players and the supporters.

"It's a very big game for us, for the club, for the fans," he said.

"Of course they have a good squad and we have respect for them, but we don't fear anyone. We're really confident, looking at ourselves and our own abilities, we know we can beat them.

"We want to go directly into the Champions League again, there's not many places for it and second (place) would be ideal obviously."