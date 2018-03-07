Related

FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge

7 March 2018 17:29

The Football Association (FA) has announced West Ham have been fined £30,000 after admitting an anti-doping charge.

West Ham blamed "administrative oversights" for providing inaccurate 'Club Whereabouts' information to anti-doping testers.

The Premier League club admitted the charge and the FA confirmed a fine has been handed to West Ham as a result.

"West Ham United have been fined £30,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their Club Whereabouts information was accurate three times within 12 months, contrary to the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations," an FA statement read.

