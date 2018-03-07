Emery: PSG will win the Champions League one day

Unai Emery is confident Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League in the future despite exiting this season's competition on Tuesday.
After impressing during the group stage, PSG were handed a tough draw in the last 16 as they were paired with holders Real Madrid.
Despite scoring an away goal in the Santiago Bernabeu, the Ligue 1 leaders were unable to turn a 3-1 first-leg deficit around in the return fixture on home soil, slipping to a 2-1 defeat to exit 5-2 on aggregate.
It is the sixth successive season PSG have failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals, and the second in a row where they have bowed out in the first knockout round.
PSG's Qatari owners smashed the world transfer record to sign Neymar in August for €222 million in an attempt to boost their chances, but with the Brazil international sidelined by a broken foot, they were unable to halt the Madrid juggernaut.
1 - Paris have lost their first home game in all competitions since March 2016 against Monaco in Ligue 1 (0-2). They were unbeaten in their previous 51 (W42 D9). Disappointment. pic.twitter.com/n8aCUKarAm— OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 6, 2018
Emery still believes they are on the right path, though, and expects PSG to become champions of Europe in the future.
"When I came here, I said I was sure that this team would win the Champions League," the coach told a post-match media conference.
"But it is a process in time that is certainly finished this year but maybe next year will be successful.
"We all want to win this competition quickly. We'll continue with patience, and build a team that can win.
"The Parisian fans will one day see PSG win the Champions League and maybe more afterwards."
