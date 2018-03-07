Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can would prefer to avoid playing an English club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's men cruised through the last 16, drawing 0-0 with Porto on Tuesday to complete a 5-0 aggregate success.

There could be five English clubs in the last eight, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United potentially joining Liverpool.

While Can is unfazed by his team's next opponents, he would like to avoid facing a fellow Premier League club.

"I think you are wrong if you play a Champions League game and you don't find motivation," he said.

"I think it was OK, we did our job and we are through the round. I prefer to not play an English team, but I don't care who."

Overcoming Porto saw Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2008-09.

Defender Dejan Lovren feels his side are in good enough form to reach the decider.

"The goal is step by step. Let's see who we will get in the quarter-finals," the Croatian said.

"I don't like to talk about the future but if we continue like that in this form, we can see ourselves in the final."