Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´

There are just 100 days to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, and FIFA has marked the milestone with a video of football legends strutting their stuff – along with Vladimir Putin.
The Russian president joins FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and a host of past greats of the sport's grandest event in a special 'keepy-uppie' challenge.
Diego Maradona, Brazil great Ronaldo, Hidetoshi Nakata, David Trezeguet and Wayne Rooney are among the past and present players to show off their ball-juggling skills in the video.
The "100-touch countdown" is completed by Putin and Infantino, apparently from within the Kremlin in Moscow. We'll let you be the judge of their abilities...
The FIFA #WorldCup - days to go! pic.twitter.com/mAR82eZROm— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 6, 2018
