Article

Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola

6 March 2018 14:58

Manchester City must earn the right to be compared to Barcelona and other heavyweights of European football, insists manager Pep Guardiola.

The runaway Premier League leaders enter the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Basel 4-0 to the good and arguably as the continent's form side.

A 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley nine days ago secured the EFL Cup and, bolstered by a 16-point advantage over Manchester United at the summit of England's top flight, there is a sense of intrigue around whether this swashbuckling City side can launch an effective tilt at Europe's biggest prize.

Guardiola lifted the trophy once as a player at Barca and twice more as a manager, before leading Bayern Munich to three consecutive semi-finals without reward.

He maintains City's relative lack of pedigree at the elite level - their solitary Champions League semi-final appearance ended in a limp 1-0 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in 2016 - means the situation at the Etihad Stadium is different.

Asked whether his team were on the same level as Barcelona, the 47-year-old replied: "No, because it's completely different players.

"They are players who won in the past a lot; most of us are new here. Now we can say we won one title together but it's not good for us to compare with that team.

"That team dominated the last decade, 15, 20 years with different managers and players, winning a lot of things.

"To think about joining these kind of teams you have to be there for a long time. A long time means many, many years. [This season] we have just one title, that's all."

Guardiola feels the standout result from the first leg of last-16 matches serves to illustrate his point that stylish play and lavish investment are often no substitute for hard-bitten experience on the European stage.

"Sometimes it's not about how you play. The Champions League is completely different," he said.

"Madrid, before the first game against PSG [people said] 'oh, Madrid are not good, PSG are going to win, Madrid are not playing well…'

"It's 3-1, because it's Madrid. Twelve Champions League titles is a lot.

"When they are talking about us as favourites to win the Champions League it is an honour. If we do not play good, people are not going to say that because we don't have legacy behind us."

English referees chief Mike Riley was at City's training ground for discussions with director of football Txiki Begiristain on Tuesday, following Guardiola's complaints that players should be more effectively protected from dangerous challenges.

The City boss warned some of his own players will need to curb rash tendencies that would jeopardise their Champions League hopes – citing Fabian Delph's dismissal in the shock 1-0 FA Cup loss at Wigan Athletic and Oleksandr Zinchenko's booking for scything into Victor Moses during the weekend win over Chelsea.

"The Champions League is completely different in certain situations," he added. "If what happens at Wigan, with Fabian Delph's 44th-minute red card, happens in the Champions League you do not win the Champions League.

"When the action of Zinchenko in the first half, going down for the tackle on Moses, that's an orange – can be yellow, can be red. If it is red, you are out of the Champions League."

Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho returned to training on Monday following their recent injury absences but Guardiola suggested a more realistic return date for both men is the forthcoming Premier League trip to Stoke City.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 6 March

23:02 Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
22:50 Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
22:41 Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
22:04 Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
21:13 AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
20:47 World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
20:12 Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
19:51 Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
19:09 Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
17:25 Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
17:15 Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
17:03 Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
16:51 My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
16:43 Funes Mori ready for Everton return
16:25 Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
15:50 Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
14:58 Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
14:22 Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
13:16 Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
12:09 Wagner: I´m the best German striker
11:34 McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
10:58 Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
10:20 Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
09:37 Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
08:57 Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
08:29 Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
06:11 Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
04:17 Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
03:07 Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
02:44 Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
02:12 Matic calls for more from United
01:07 Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
00:28 Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
00:02 Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending

Monday 5 March

23:06 Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback
21:55 Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward
21:39 Fiorentina renew Astori´s contract to support late defender´s family
20:54 Kante back in training after health scare
20:36 Muller display inspired by new-born foal
20:21 Dani Alves hopes Astori left ´chaotic´ world for a ´better one´
20:11 AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis
19:52 Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence
19:13 Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
18:15 O captain, my captain – Fiorentina´s Saponara in emotional Astori tribute
18:03 Mendy back in Manchester City training
17:53 Figo was a coward, Neymar just left for money - Gaspart
17:30 PSG must prove we are more than just money - Alves´ rallying cry
16:44 Replacing Gerrard is a horrible job - Klopp backing for Liverpool skipper Henderson
16:24 No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal
15:54 PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers
15:19 UEFA announces Astori tribute
14:24 Galliani mourns Astori loss as prosecutor awaits autopsy result
14:19 Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
13:09 Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not touched the ball
12:28 Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
11:59 Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
10:45 Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
10:36 Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
10:00 Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
09:38 Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
08:59 Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
06:11 MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
03:58 ´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
01:22 Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
00:41 Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
00:01 Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists

Sunday 4 March

23:14 Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
22:55 Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
22:20 Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
21:11 ´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
20:56 Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
20:54 Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
20:51 I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
20:23 It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
19:59 Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
19:49 Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
19:36 One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
19:35 My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
19:30 LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
19:27 Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
18:52 Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
18:42 Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
18:31 Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
18:07 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
17:36 Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
17:13 Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
17:13 Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
16:59 Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
16:49 Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
16:30 Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
16:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
14:52 Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
14:44 Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
14:35 Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
14:03 You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
13:20 Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
13:14 Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
12:42 Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
12:26 Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
12:17 Fiorentina captain Astori dies
12:05 Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
11:35 United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
10:59 Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
10:16 Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
09:58 Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
09:48 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
08:13 Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
07:26 MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
05:21 Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
03:51 Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
02:53 Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
00:44 Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
00:40 Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
00:34 Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG

Facebook

18+ GambleAware