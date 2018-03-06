McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast

Conor McGregor was in peak trolling mode as he directed a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, while also taking aim at familiar foe Floyd Mayweather Jr and rap star 50 Cent, all in one typically brash Instagram post.

The big-talking UFC star has landed a lucrative endorsement deal with fast food chain Burger King, and claimed he has now surpassed Real Madrid's Ronaldo on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes.

McGregor said he promised Ronaldo he would do so when the pair trained together in 2016.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Making deals and TAKING deals! Kings recognise Kings!

"I am also really interested to see this years [sic] Forbes highest paid athletes list.

"I have now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016."

Mayweather, who defeated McGregor in a lucrative Las Vegas boxing bout last year and is rumoured to be considering facing the Irishman in the MMA octagon, was also typically on McGregor's hit list.

"Floyd as a retired fighter that makes ZERO substantial revenue outside of them ropes is not on the list, and in the long game, is already dead.

"Mixed Martial Arts is a glorious game, Floyd. You are going to love it hahaha."

McGregor extended his reach beyond the world of sport, though, finding time to comment on hip hop stars Jay-Z and Diddy (formerly known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, among other monikers), and directing barbs at 50 Cent – who he claims blocked him on Instagram.

"Congrats to Jay-Z on his No.1 takeover from Diddy in the highest paid Forbes list. What a take-over!" He added.

"Diddy hasn't been number 2 in so long. Until now. Zoom into that two tone with the powder blue on my wrist mate. You might see 1st place again.

"Someone tag 50 Cent in this for me," he wrote. "He blocked me on this the mad 50-year-old Instagram blocker.

"Ahh don't block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah."