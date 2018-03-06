Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench

Kylian Mbappe has shaken off an ankle problem to start for Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.
The teenager joins Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria in a front three weakened by the recent loss of Neymar.
Madrid have their own fitness concerns, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos returning to the bench following hamstring and knee complaints respectively.
The midfield pair have both failed to feature since helping Zinedine Zidane's side to a 3-1 first-leg win over PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.
Gareth Bale and Isco are also among the substitutes at Parc des Princes, while Mateo Kovacic starts.
LINEUP CONFIRMED: Here is PSG's Starting vs. @realmadriden #PSGREAL— ENSEMBLE ON VA LE FAIRE ! (@PSG_English) March 6, 2018
#ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/RdPKoejkkP
This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League match against @PSG_English! Let's do this, lads! #HALAMADRID!#APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/0YCYsNetEX— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 6, 2018
