Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip

Juventus have named Gonzalo Higuain in their squad to face Tottenham in the Champions League, but Massimiliano Allegri will be without Mario Mandzukic.

Argentina striker Higuain trained on Tuesday and has been declared fit for the second leg of the last-16 tie at Wembley.

The 30-year-old, who scored twice and missed a penalty in last month's 2-2 draw in Turin, missed the Bianconeri's previous two matches with an ankle injury.

His timely return softens the blow of Mandzukic's absence.

The Croatia international is battling a thigh problem and was not among the 21-man party that departed for London on Tuesday.