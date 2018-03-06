Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt

Fiorentina have announced they will retire the number 13 jersey of their late captain Davide Astori.

Astori, 31, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday ahead of Fiorentina's scheduled match at Udinese.

With an official autopsy report yet to be released, the precise cause of the defender's death remains unclear, but Udine's public prosecutor has suggested cardiac arrest was the most likely reason.

Tributes have flowed from across football and beyond for the popular Italy international and Fiorentina confirmed Astori's number would not be worn by any other player in future as a mark of respect.

Astori represented Cagliari between 2008 and 2014 before two season-long loan spells away signalled his eventual departure in 2016, and the Sardinian club will similarly take their number 13 jersey out of circulation.

Astori's funeral will be held on Thursday at Florence's Basilica di Santa Croce.