Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´

David Alaba says he can imagine taking on a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.
The versatile Austria international has been on Bayern's books for his entire senior career, briefly representing Hoffenheim in a loan stint during the second half of the 2010-11 campaign.
Alaba has a contract at the Allianz Arena running until June 2021 and is one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football, meaning his words in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier will not have gone unnoticed.
"I am aware that this decision will come to me. I still feel very comfortable here, but I can also imagine taking a different path, taking the next step or looking for a new challenge," he said.
"But I leave that decision open. I have goals for this season that I want to achieve, so there's no room for that right now."
Push it to the limit #da27 pic.twitter.com/k3roYNKgk8— David Alaba (@David_Alaba) March 1, 2018
In the meantime, the 25-year-old sees himself taking on greater responsibility at Bayern.
"I am at an age where I have had a lot of experience and where I would like to take the next step in my career," he said.
"It is also part of taking the next step in Bayern, of growing into a leadership role, assuming responsibility and passing on my experience - especially for young players who follow suit. I think that the club expects me to slip into a leadership role."
Alaba has previously stated his ambition to operate as a central midfielder, as he does for Austria, but is happy to remain at left-back amid fierce competition at Bayern.
"It is still no secret that I feel very comfortable [in midfield]," he added.
"But we all know that here at Bayern Munich on the left side with [Franck] Ribery or [Kingsley] Coman works very well and maybe I am one of the best in the world in this position."
|Emery not thinking about future after Champions League exit
|Marquinhos: PSG not at Champions League-winning level
|PSG must calm down before considering changes – Al-Khelaifi
|Zidane credits Real Madrid players for ´perfect´ win over PSG
|Championship Review: Cardiff keep pressure on Wolves, Villa thump sorry Sunderland
|Our attitude was outstanding - Klopp hails Liverpool after progression
|Ramos hails Zidane tactics as Real Madrid breeze past PSG
|Buffon agrees with Kane-Batistuta comparisons
|Ronaldo equals record with another Champions League goal
|Liverpool 0 Porto 0 (5-0 agg): Low-key Reds book quarter-final spot
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Real Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Ronaldo, Casemiro send holders striding through
|Allegri considers unleashing Higuain, Dybala and Costa on Tottenham
|AFC Champions League Review: Witsel, Pato hit for six
|World Cup 2018: The major issues 100 days from kickoff in Russia
|Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
|Ronaldo, Maradona... and Putin? FIFA marks World Cup countdown with 100 ´keepy-uppies´
|Astori died from heart problems due to natural causes, autopsy shows
|Higuain in, Mandzukic out of Juve squad for Tottenham trip
|Kolasinac challenges Arsenal to win Europa League in unbeaten finish
|Johnson not threatening England World Cup boycott
|My head wasn´t turned by Galatasaray interest, Bruma claims
|Funes Mori ready for Everton return
|Pochettino: Higuain is one of the greatest like Kane
|Guardiola claims Glenn didn´t understand meaning of yellow ribbon
|Not good to compare Manchester City to Barcelona, says Guardiola
|Barca name Dembele in Supercopa de Catalunya squad
|Arsenal fans´ group votes overwhelmingly for Wenger to go
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending
|Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback
|Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward
|Fiorentina renew Astori´s contract to support late defender´s family
|Kante back in training after health scare
|Muller display inspired by new-born foal
|Dani Alves hopes Astori left ´chaotic´ world for a ´better one´
|AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis
|Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence
|Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
|O captain, my captain – Fiorentina´s Saponara in emotional Astori tribute
|Mendy back in Manchester City training
|Figo was a coward, Neymar just left for money - Gaspart
|PSG must prove we are more than just money - Alves´ rallying cry
|Replacing Gerrard is a horrible job - Klopp backing for Liverpool skipper Henderson
|No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal
|PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers
|UEFA announces Astori tribute
|Galliani mourns Astori loss as prosecutor awaits autopsy result
|Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
|Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not touched the ball
|Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
|Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
|Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
|Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
|Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
|Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
|Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
|MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
|´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
|Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
|Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
|Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists