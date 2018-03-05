Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence

Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos dismissed the importance of Neymar's absence for Paris Saint-Germain, highlighting the threat of former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria, who is set to replace the Brazilian in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid travel to Paris with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in their round-of-16 clash.

They also received a boost last week when it became apparent Brazil star Neymar will miss out after fracturing his foot in a Ligue 1 match.

But Zidane and captain Ramos claimed that will not make a huge difference, as they both pointed out Di Maria, who played for Madrid between 2010 and 2014, is expected to be the one to benefit from Neymar's absence.

When asked about the importance of Neymar's injury, Ramos told reporters in Paris: "He's a different player, Neymar.

"There are very few like him on the world stage. Whoever he has played for has benefited. We've played against him for Barca and know him, but Di Maria is a great player and he can replace him.

"I think Di Maria is a player who defends better, works hard too and gets forward. We've got to look at their strengths and I think we've a squad good enough to match them."