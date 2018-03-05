Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea

Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires admits he would like to return to Chelsea in future.

The 30-year-old left the Premier League champions in January 2016 for a reported fee of £25million, signing a four-year contract with the Chinese Super League side.

The Brazilian spent time at Stamford Bridge in November, as part of his recovery from a knee injury, and would love to go back to his "second home" on a permanent basis.

"They're the team I will always have a special affection for and where I still have the desire to play before finishing my career," he told UOL Esporte.

"I was recently treating an injury I had at the club and I can say that, without a doubt, it's like my second home there.

"I know the doors at Stamford Bridge will always be open for me and going back to wear the shirt of that club one day would be amazing."

Ramires had been tipped to join Inter in the transfer window but he says he never received a proposal from the Serie A club, who were bought by the Suning Group in June 2016.

"There has been a lot of talk about Inter's interest but nothing concrete has come to me directly, at least until now," he said.

"Everyone knows Inter is a great club and to play in Europe again is one of my wishes.

"My focus is on helping the team have a great year in 2018 and nothing else is going through my head at the moment."

For now, Ramires is eager to fight for CSL glory in 2018, having grown accustomed to life in China.

"The first year in China was excellent. I adapted very quickly," he said.

"Last year, we had a lot of difficulties because of some changes, but the preparation for 2018 has been great.

"I'm happy here, so is my family, I have everyone's respect and affection and I'll keep fighting to continue meeting expectations."