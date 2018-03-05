No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal

Arsenal have "no passion" and have lost all toughness from the team, according to Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chris Hughton's side in the Premier League on Sunday, meaning they have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions for the first time since 2002.

Pressure is once again mounting on manager Arsene Wenger, with Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg against AC Milan representing a crucial game in their season, especially as they are now 13 points behind the top four in the league.

Sidwell, who progressed through the Arsenal academy before joining Reading in 2003, says his old club have clearly lost all confidence.

"It is what everyone has been saying of late: there are no characters, no fight, no desire, no passion to wear the shirt and that was evident," the 35-year-old, who missed the game at the Amex Stadium through injury, told talkSPORT.

"Before the game, I saw them in the tunnel and their body language wasn't that of a team that was ready to roll their sleeves up and give it a go.

"We knew from the off, if we had a good start and played on the front foot and got after them, we would have a chance.

"Back in the day, you knew you were going to be in for a tough game. You knew they could play free-flowing football but you would also physically be in for a tough game. Now that toughness is gone.

"All it seems they have got is their flair and technical ability - and that has even gone now. Their confidence is shot to pieces."