Muller display inspired by new-born foal

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller turned his attention from goals to foals after Sunday's 4-0 thumping of Freiburg.
The forward enjoyed a fruitful evening at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, scoring one and forcing Alexander Schwolow into an own goal, as Jupp Heynckes' side opened up a 20-point lead at the Bundesliga summit.
After the game, the 28-year-old explained that there was an unlikely reason behind his sparkling display - the birth of a foal.
He said: "I was definitely geed up today. My first foal of the season was born into the world last night. I feel as though I have become a father!"
Congrats, @esmuellert_ ! pic.twitter.com/pn8w6Zjadx— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 5, 2018
