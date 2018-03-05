Related

Muller display inspired by new-born foal

5 March 2018

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller turned his attention from goals to foals after Sunday's 4-0 thumping of Freiburg.

The forward enjoyed a fruitful evening at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, scoring one and forcing Alexander Schwolow into an own goal, as Jupp Heynckes' side opened up a 20-point lead at the Bundesliga summit.

After the game, the 28-year-old explained that there was an unlikely reason behind his sparkling display - the birth of a foal.

He said: "I was definitely geed up today. My first foal of the season was born into the world last night. I feel as though I have become a father!"

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 25 +41 63
2 Schalke 04 25 +9 43
3 Borussia Dortmund 25 +19 42
4 Eintracht Fran… 25 +6 42
5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 +12 41
6 RB Leipzig 25 +4 39
7 Hoffenheim 25 +2 35
8 Borussia M'gla… 25 -4 35
9 Stuttgart 25 -6 33
10 Augsburg 25 +1 32
11 Hannover 96 25 -3 32
12 Hertha BSC 25 -1 31
13 Freiburg 25 -17 29
14 Werder Bremen 25 -6 27
15 Wolfsburg 25 -5 25
16 Mainz 05 25 -13 25
17 Hamburger SV 25 -17 18
18 Köln 25 -22 17

