Article

Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief

5 March 2018 12:28

FA CEO Martin Glenn has apologised for comments regarding the Star of David after he was criticised by the head of the UK's Jewish Leadership Council.

Simon Johnson, head of the JLC, accused Glenn of making "offensive" and "ill-judged" remarks when he listed the Jewish symbol and the swastika among political or religious emblems whose display in games could break football rules.

Glenn had been trying to explain why the FA was right to punish Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for displaying a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence activists.

"I would like to apologise for any offence caused by the examples I gave when referring to political and religious symbols in football, specifically in reference to the Star of David, which is a hugely important symbol to Jewish people all over the world," Glenn said in a statement on Monday.

"I will be speaking with the Jewish Leadership Council and to [anti-racism group] Kick It Out to personally apologise."

Earlier, Johnson had tweeted: "I have no problem with the FA clarifying Rule 4 and specifying that ALL religious symbols are prohibited on a kit if that is the case.

"But, in explaining that decision, the CEO of the FA's examples are ill judged [sic] and in poor taste.

"The Star of David is a Jewish religious symbol of immense importance to Jews worldwide. To put it in the same bracket as the swastika and Robert Mugabe is offensive and inappropriate.

"We will raise formally with the FA the Jewish community's deep disappointment with this statement."

Glenn had been defending the decision to charge Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in matches, a decision that prompted suggestions of FA double standards, after it campaigned for FIFA to allow players to wear commemorative poppies during internationals.

"We have re-written Law 4 of the game so that things like a poppy are okay," Glenn said. "But things that are going to be highly divisive, and that could be strong religious symbols, it could be the Star of David, it could be the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like [former Zimbabwe president] Robert Mugabe on your shirt, these are the things we don't want."

Glenn went on to reference UKIP, a British Eurosceptic political party, and the terrorist Islamic State group.

"Should we have someone with a UKIP badge, someone with an ISIS badge? That's why you have to be pretty tough that local, regional, national party organisations cannot use football shirts to represent them," he added.

Johnson issued a brief statement from the JLC Twitter account welcoming Glenn's apology.

"I spoke to Martin Glenn today, I explained why his comments yesterday had caused such serious offence," Johnson said.

"Martin apologised, explained the context for his comments and stated that he did not intend to cause offence, which I accepted.

"We have agreed to meet soon, along with the CST [Community Security Trust]. I have thanked the FA for their apology and I am glad that this has been dealt with swiftly."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 6 March

00:28 Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
00:02 Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending

Monday 5 March

23:06 Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback
21:55 Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward
21:39 Fiorentina renew Astori´s contract to support late defender´s family
20:54 Kante back in training after health scare
20:36 Muller display inspired by new-born foal
20:21 Dani Alves hopes Astori left ´chaotic´ world for a ´better one´
20:11 AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis
19:52 Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence
19:13 Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
18:15 O captain, my captain – Fiorentina´s Saponara in emotional Astori tribute
18:03 Mendy back in Manchester City training
17:53 Figo was a coward, Neymar just left for money - Gaspart
17:30 PSG must prove we are more than just money - Alves´ rallying cry
16:44 Replacing Gerrard is a horrible job - Klopp backing for Liverpool skipper Henderson
16:24 No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal
15:54 PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers
15:19 UEFA announces Astori tribute
14:24 Galliani mourns Astori loss as prosecutor awaits autopsy result
14:19 Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
13:09 Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not touched the ball
12:28 Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
11:59 Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
10:45 Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
10:36 Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
10:00 Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
09:38 Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
08:59 Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
06:11 MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
03:58 ´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
01:22 Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
00:41 Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
00:01 Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists

Sunday 4 March

23:14 Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
22:55 Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
22:20 Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
21:11 ´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
20:56 Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
20:54 Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
20:51 I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
20:23 It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
19:59 Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
19:49 Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
19:36 One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
19:35 My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
19:30 LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
19:27 Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
18:52 Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
18:42 Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
18:31 Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
18:07 Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
17:36 Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
17:13 Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
17:13 Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
16:59 Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
16:49 Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
16:30 Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
16:24 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
14:52 Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
14:44 Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
14:35 Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
14:03 You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
13:20 Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
13:14 Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
12:42 Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
12:26 Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
12:17 Fiorentina captain Astori dies
12:05 Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
11:35 United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
10:59 Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
10:16 Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
09:58 Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
09:48 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
08:13 Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
08:00 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
07:26 MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
05:21 Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
03:51 Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
02:53 Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
00:44 Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
00:40 Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
00:34 Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG

Facebook

18+ GambleAware