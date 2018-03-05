Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback

A stunning late Nemanja Matic strike rounded off a sensational Manchester United comeback as Jose Mourinho's side wiped out Crystal Palace's two-goal lead to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Monday.
Goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt left Palace in the driving seat early in the second half, but United showed remarkable resilience to prevent defeat and claim all three points right at the death thanks to Matic, reclaiming second place from Liverpool in the Premier League.
Although there was more than a hint of fortune about it, United found themselves trailing after just 11 minutes, as Townsend's strike from the edge of the area was deflected in.
Van Aanholt then blasted past David de Gea after taking advantage of the visitors' lack of concentration at the back, leaving United facing the prospect of suffering a third successive Premier League away defeat for the first time since January 1996.
But an excellent Chris Smalling header soon after reduced Palace's lead and that led to a United onslaught, with Romelu Lukaku then showing great patience when drawing the away side level 14 minutes from time.
It seemed Palace had done enough to hold off United's advances and clinch a draw, but Matic stepped up in stoppage time, lashing in his first goal for the club from long range to clinch an unlikely victory and put Mourinho's side back up to second ahead of Saturday's clash with Liverpool.
Man Utd snatch victory late on after an entertaining clash in the capital #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/ahRA8SgIgw— Premier League (@premierleague) March 5, 2018
An end-to-end start to proceedings seemed to promise an open and expansive contest, James Tomkins going close with an overhead-kick in the fifth minute shortly before Alexis Sanchez was denied at point-blank range by Wayne Hennessey.
But a one-sided pattern emerged once Palace took the lead through Townsend – his 18-yard effort finding the top-right corner and leaving De Gea helpless thanks to a sizeable deflection off Victor Lindelof.
Palace sat back thereafter, inviting pressure onto themselves and United obliged by taking complete control of possession.
Yet, for all their time on the ball, Mourinho's side created precious little to worry Hennessey in the Palace goal.
Jesse Lingard was the closest any United player went before the break, dragging a 25-yard effort harmlessly wide of the bottom-left corner in the 40th minute.
Mourinho responded to United's underwhelming first half by introducing Marcus Rashford for Scott McTominay at the break. But within three minutes, Palace punished slack defending to go 2-0 up.
Jeffrey Schlupp's quick thinking at a free-kick just inside the United half allowed Van Aanholt to charge clean through on goal and he produced an emphatic finish to beat De Gea, who was rooted to the spot.
But United responded well and pulled one back in the 55th minute – Smalling, who had threatened just a few moments earlier, meeting Antonio Valencia's cross with a fine header to usher in another period of dominance for Mourinho's men.
Christian Benteke cleared off the line from Matic but Palace's resolve was destroyed in the 76th minute as Lukaku wiped out their lead by taking his time and firing through a crowd of players after a deflected Sanchez effort came back off the crossbar.
#PL goals and counting for @RomeluLukaku9#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/86ooNISEgW— Premier League (@premierleague) March 5, 2018
De Gea had to be alert soon after to produce a remarkable stop from a Benteke header and that proved decisive, as United went on to claim all three points.
Space opened up for Matic in the first minute of stoppage time and he sent a ferocious effort into the top-left corner from 30 yards, sparking huge celebrations on the United bench and wrapping up an incredible win.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester United came from 2-0 down to win a Premier League game for the first time since December 2013 (away to Hull City).
- This was also Crystal Palace's first ever Premier League defeat in a game in which they led by two or more goals.
- United are unbeaten in all 18 Premier League meetings between the sides, the most a side has faced another without defeat in the competition.
- Romelu Lukaku's equaliser was his 99th goal in the Premier League, and the first time he's scored in back-to-back league games since December.
- Crystal Palace have now lost all nine Premier League games not to feature Wilfried Zaha this season, by an aggregate score of 3-21.
- Eight of Andros Townsend's 14 Premier League goals have been from outside the box.
|Wagner: I´m the best German striker
|McGregor trolls Ronaldo, Mayweather and 50 Cent with earnings boast
|Malago clarifies ´fake news´ over Astori contract
|Fiorentina and Cagliari retire Astori´s number 13 shirt
|Bayern star Alaba open to ´new challenge´
|Fate gives Di Maria the chance for Real Madrid revenge in Neymar´s absence
|Arsenal looking ´far away´ from top teams, says Seaman
|Lallana still important for Liverpool – Klopp
|Dembele appreciates Maradona, Ronaldinho comparisons
|Nabbout, Susnjar included in Socceroos squad
|Hodgson ´very sad´ for Palace players after United loss
|Matic calls for more from United
|Mourinho in staunch Chelsea defence after ´unfair´ criticism
|Fiorentina request ´respect´ after Astori contract rumours
|Mourinho relieved to not rue ´disgraceful, childish´ defending
|Crystal Palace 2 Manchester United 3: Late Matic stunner completes breathless comeback
|Serie A to bring transfer deadline forward
|Fiorentina renew Astori´s contract to support late defender´s family
|Kante back in training after health scare
|Muller display inspired by new-born foal
|Dani Alves hopes Astori left ´chaotic´ world for a ´better one´
|AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis
|Zidane and Ramos wary of Di Maria in Neymar´s absence
|Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
|O captain, my captain – Fiorentina´s Saponara in emotional Astori tribute
|Mendy back in Manchester City training
|Figo was a coward, Neymar just left for money - Gaspart
|PSG must prove we are more than just money - Alves´ rallying cry
|Replacing Gerrard is a horrible job - Klopp backing for Liverpool skipper Henderson
|No fight, no passion – Sidwell slams Arsenal
|PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers
|UEFA announces Astori tribute
|Galliani mourns Astori loss as prosecutor awaits autopsy result
|Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
|Hazard: I could have played for three hours and not touched the ball
|Glenn apologises after Jewish Leadership Council criticises FA chief
|Ramires keen on return to ´second home´ Chelsea
|Gomes thanks Barcelona fans after boos during Atletico Madrid clash
|Kroos and Modric in Real Madrid squad for PSG trip
|Drinkwater: Chelsea tried as hard as we could to stop Man City
|Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ´stupid´ Henry comments
|Russia 2018: The major issues with the World Cup 100 days away
|MLS Review: Will Ferrell watches LAFC win inaugural match
|´You have gone to play football up there´ - Bonucci pays tribute to Astori
|Mourinho: United bench role won´t stop Rashford going to the World Cup
|Many Spaniards are p***** off – Glenn slams Guardiola
|Chelsea are not in crisis, Giroud insists
|Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
|Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
|Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
|´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
|Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
|Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
|I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
|It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
|Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
|Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
|One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
|My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
|LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
|Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
|Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
|Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
|Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
|Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
|Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
|Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
|Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
|Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
|Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
|Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
|Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
|Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
|You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
|Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
|Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
|Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
|Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
|Fiorentina captain Astori dies
|Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
|United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
|Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
|Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
|Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
|Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
|MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
|Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
|Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
|Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
|Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
|Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
|Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG