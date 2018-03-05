AFC Champions League Review: Wins for Nasaf and Persepolis

Nasaf handed Al Sadd their first defeat of the AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win in Group C.
The Uzbek outfit scored decisively in the 62nd minute as Azizjon Ganiev held his nerve from the penalty spot after Salem Al Hajri failed to deal with a long ball forward and bundled Bobir Abdixolikov to the floor.
Three sides are now locked together on six points in the group, with Persepolis top on goal difference after dispatching whipping boys Al Wasl 2-0 at Azadi Stadium.
The goals came in the space of five first-half minutes – Ali Alipour winning and netting a 41st-minute penalty after Farshad Ahmadzadeh crashed into the roof of the net when captain Jalal Hosseini flicked Hossein Mahini's long throw in his direction.
The top teams in #ACL2018 Group C have points each after the latest round of matches! pic.twitter.com/knuNOOuKoZ— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) March 5, 2018
In Group A, a last-gasp equaliser from Robert Quijada earned a 1-1 draw for Al Gharafa at home to Al Ahli.
Aqeel Balghaith powered home a header to put the Saudi side in front from a well-worked short corner after the hour but Wesley Sneijder was on hand to pick out Quijada in stoppage time, with the defender clipping into the net when his initial attempt came back off the post.
Al Ahli remain three points clear with seven points from three matches, as Al Jazira and Tractor Sazi shared a goalless draw.
#ACL2018 Group A standings after the latest round of matches! pic.twitter.com/C5gPaECBsE— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) March 5, 2018
