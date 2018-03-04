Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards

Arsene Wenger has conceded Arsenal have gone backwards this season.

Arsenal have endured a miserable week, losing 3-0 to Manchester City in consecutive meetings in the EFL Cup final and Premier League.

The pressure on Wenger's position as manager has intensified as a result and a failure to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday will cast further doubt on his future, with the Gunners 13 points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham in the table.

Given his team finished 2016-17 with an FA Cup triumph and 75 points in the top flight, Wenger accepts there has been a regression.

"Yes, it is worse than last season because last year we won the cup and made 75 points," he said.

"I don't deny that. We analyse that at the end of the season and don't worry.

"I can live with reality."

Arsenal meet Brighton at the Amex Stadium before travelling to Italy to face AC Milan in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg.