Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and said the forward again showed he was the world's best player.

Ronaldo scored a brace – his 300th and 301st goals in LaLiga – during Madrid's 3-1 win over a 10-man Getafe on Saturday.

The Portugal international has found form in recent weeks, netting 14 times in his past eight games, and Casemiro was full of praise for his team-mate.

"We enjoyed it and played very well, especially when they went a man down because we were able to control the game," he said.

"It was obvious Getafe struggled physically after the sending off. We had control of the game and we did a good job at home.

"Cristiano showed again he's the best in the world and he brings so much to the team."

Madrid now turn their attentions back to the Champions League, making the trip to Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday with a 3-1 aggregate lead.

The Ligue 1 leaders will be without Casemiro's Brazil team-mate Neymar, who underwent surgery after breaking his metatarsal.

"I haven't spoken to Neymar, but in these kinds of matches everyone should be involved. It is a game he won't play, but PSG have top players," Casemiro said.

"Now [Angel] Di María will feature and he is top class. We have the advantage but they are a tough side and will make us suffer. It will be a great game.

"Hopefully [Luka] Modric and [Toni] Kroos will play. I cannot confirm anything but hopefully they'll be ready. They are top drawer and I'm used to having them alongside me."