Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko

Edin Dzeko has hit back at Roma's critics after they blew the Serie A title race wide open with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Saturday.
The former Manchester City striker scored a double to help his side to a famous win and deny Napoli the opportunity to restore their four-point cushion over Juventus at the Serie A summit.
Dzeko felt criticism of Roma in the build-up to the game was unfair and was delighted to prove those who predicted a heavy defeat for the Giallorossi wrong.
He told Mediaset Premium: "We put in a great performance against the team that plays the best football in Italy.
"I do not look to the past, but I say we aren't as bad as people think. Before kick-off, some thought we were meant to lose 5-0.
"We were perfect, but when we don't win that doesn't mean we are useless.
"The last few weeks have certainly not been easy, but I do not look for excuses. If I do well or not, I don't seek excuses. I just want to work for the team."
FT | #NapoliRoma— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 3, 2018
Victory! Goals from Cengiz Under, Edin Dzeko (twice) and Diego Perotti clinch a memorable win at the Stadio San Paolo! DAJE ROMA! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/8NqwF6MbAt
|Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
|Buffon writes heartfelt tribute to Astori, England to honour the defender
|Guardiola thinks Aguero has been at his best in 2018
|´Special´ Messi the difference between Barca and Atleti - Simeone
|Valverde braces for injury update on ´irreplaceable´ Iniesta
|Heynckes hails ´flawless´ Bayern after Freiburg thumping
|I´m not stupid - Conte responds to ´crime against football´ jibe
|It´s not easy when Chelsea defend with nine in the box - Guardiola
|Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea´s tactics in City defeat
|Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 4: Bundesliga holders move 20 points clear
|One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record
|My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future
|LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets
|Fognini dedicates Brasil Open title to Astori
|Manchester City 1 Chelsea 0: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph
|Messi 600: The Barcelona and Argentina great´s 10 best goals
|Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president
|Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Messi´s 600th goal opens up eight-point gap
|Wenger: Top four almost impossible for Arsenal
|Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form
|Astori was a fantastic guy - Conte
|Messi 600: The Opta breakdown of the Barcelona superstar´s latest milestone
|Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike
|Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 1: Dunk & Murray pile more misery on Wenger
|Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international
|Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez taken to hospital
|Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina
|You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori
|Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko
|Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away
|Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique
|Champions League ref choices show lack of respect for PSG, sporting director claims
|Fiorentina captain Astori dies
|Sneijder retires from Netherlands duty after Koeman meeting
|United not in awe of Manchester City, insists Young
|Hazard: Magic De Bruyne one of the world´s best
|Fernandes focused on Lokomotiv & World Cup dream after Inter interest
|Wenger accepts Arsenal have gone backwards
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Perth Glory 1: Hosts earn important draw
|Juventus are clear Serie A favourites – Sarri
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: How do Atleti compare to the heroes of 2013-14?
|Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: Do Barca really need Griezmann?
|MLS Review: Toronto stunned by Crew in opener
|Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn´t good
|Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli
|Ronaldo showed again he is world´s best – Casemiro
|Cotterill sacked by Birmingham City
|Allegri: Tottenham are different to Lazio, they don´t defend as well
|Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG
|Klopp tips Salah to beat De Bruyne for individual awards
|Manchester City can reach 100 points - Conte
|Napoli 2 Roma 4: Dzeko double blows Serie A title race wide open
|Real Madrid 3 Getafe 1: Two-goal Ronaldo reaches 300 mark in LaLiga
|Liverpool reach 300 home Premier League wins
|I can handle criticism - Stoger unconcerned as Dortmund stay unbeaten
|We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat
|Ronaldo 300: 10 of the best LaLiga goals from the Real Madrid sensation
|Ronaldo 300: The Opta breakdown of Cristiano´s LaLiga goals
|Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time
|Howe praises ´great strike´ from Mahrez
|Klopp hails Salah goalscoring desire as scoring run continues
|Watford boss Gracia hails milestone man Deeney
|Lambert encouraged by Stoke´s unbeaten streak
|RB Leipzig 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target to extend Stoger´s unbeaten run
|Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win
|Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0: Salah scores again to send Reds second
|Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli
|Carvalhal praises ´rock and roll´ Swans
|Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday
|´It is what it is´ - Pardew pragmatic over West Brom future
|Pochettino ´expects amazing things´ from Spurs match-winner Son
|Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: PSG cruise without ´MCN´
|Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win
|Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1: Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller
|Swansea City 4 West Ham 1: King on target as Carvalhal revolution continues
|Southampton 0 Stoke City 0: Relegation fears persist after insipid draw
|Watford 1 West Brom 0: Deeney drives dagger into under-fire Pardew
|Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Son double helps Spurs warm up for Juventus
|Gattuso offers his heart to AC Milan players ahead of pivotal derby
|Neymar surgery a success, PSG confirm
|Everton gifted Burnley the win, bemoans Allardyce
|Infantino promises positive impact of ´almost perfect´ VAR
|Simeone and Atleti chasing impossible dream again
|Carrasco, Gaitan and Fonte endure miserable CSL debuts
|Burnley 2 Everton 1: Wood returns to win it for Clarets
|Filipe Luis expects Griezmann to stay
|Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Arsenal speculation
|Valverde: Griezmann should save his goals for another time
|VAR on track for World Cup after IFAB approves technology
|Icardi ´more than ready´ to face Milan – Spalletti
|A-League Review: Newcastle and Nabbout sink Sydney, Roar edge Adelaide
|Matuidi: Neymar wanted me to stay at PSG
|€70m for Geubbels would be disappointing - Lyon chief Aulas to play hardball
|Ronaldo can play at elite level for as long as he wants – Fernandes
|Gimenez primed for Messi duel in Barca v Atleti
|Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
|Klopp wants new deal for Liverpool´s Firmino
|No Pogba-Mourinho war at Man United – Raiola
|Pochettino: I´d quit Tottenham if fans turned on me