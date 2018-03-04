One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record

Manchester City may have only scored one goal against Chelsea but the 902 passes they made represented a Premier League record.

No side have distributed the ball as many times as the dominant City did in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea since 2003-04, when Opta began to record such data.

Ilkay Gundogan made the most passes with 174 – one of which proved key to Bernardo Silva's 46th-minute winner – while Oleksandr Zinchenko had an accuracy of 96.7 per cent from 152 passes.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 18 points clear at the Premier League summit and will claim their first title since 2013-14 with four more wins.