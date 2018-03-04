Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea

Eden Hazard will start at the centre of Chelsea's attack with Alvaro Morata dropping to the bench for the trip to Manchester City, while N'Golo Kante misses out on a place in the squad.

The misfiring Morata started last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United but has been replaced in Antonio Conte's starting XI by Pedro, with Hazard moving into a false nine role.

The Italian's other change sees Cesc Fabregas start alongside Danny Drinkwater in midfield as France international Kante sits out the game due to illness.

For City, captain Vincent Kompany makes way for Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence and Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in for Danilo at left-back.

Raheem Sterling remains absent due to a hamstring issue.